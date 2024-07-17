Who Is Johnny Depp Dating? All About His 'Casual' Relationship with Model Yulia Vlasova

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2024 that the actor is casually seeing Russian model Yulia Vlasova

John Phillips/Getty ; Yulia Vlasova/Instagram Johnny Depp attends the "Jeanne du Barry" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. ; Yulia Vlasova.

Johnny Depp has had a tumultuous few years in the public eye. But as he's remerged into the industry, the actor has recently been linked to Yulia Vlasova, a model 33 years his junior.

Following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, which concluded in 2022, Depp has prioritized "his health and wellbeing," a source told PEOPLE in May 2024.

Now living in London, the actor is “surrounding himself with good people,” the insider added while focusing on his music, art and other creative projects. In May 2024, he debuted his film Jeanne Du Barry, which received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2024 that Depp and Vlasova have been maintaining a “casual” relationship. The source added that they don't use "boyfriend-girlfriend" labels but certainly see each other “here and there.”

Before being spotted with the model and appearing on Vlasova’s Instagram, Depp dated Joelle Rich, a lawyer who represented him during his U.K. libel case against The Sun — which he ultimately lost in 2020. However, the relationship was “not serious,” a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2022, and the pair eventually broke it off in November 2022.

So, who is Yulia Vlasova? Here’s everything to know about the Russian model and her relationship with Johnny Depp.

She’s a model and beauty pageant finalist

Yulia Vlasova/Instagram Yulia Vlasova.

Vlasova is both a model and a beauty pageant star. In 2021, she was a Miss Office finalist, an international beauty pageant based in Moscow. According to her bio for Miss Office, she studied at the University of West Bohemia.

“My motto: be, not seem to be," reads her bio.

She owns a makeup and hairstyling studio

Apart from modeling, Vlasova is an entrepreneur. She owns a makeup and hairstyling studio, S.He Studio, based in Prague.



Vlasova and Depp were spotted together at a concert in Prague in 2022

Nikol Treterova/Instagram Johnny Depp, Yulia Vlasova

In July 2022, Depp and Vlasova appeared in photos together at the concert of Depp's late friend and musician Jeff Beck. In one since-deleted snap that was obtained and published by the Daily Mail, Depp kissed Vlasova's cheek.



She called Depp “incredibly talented” on social media

In early 2024, Vlasova responded to a Q&A on Instagram asking the model who her favorite actor was. According to the Daily Mail, Vlasova wrote her response on top of a photo of her and Depp’s hands on each other’s legs: “JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."

Their relationship is “casual”

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Johnny Depp attends the Opening Night screening of "HWJN" on November 30, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sources close to the couple confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2024 that Depp and Vlasova have kept their partnership “casual.” While they see each other “here and there,” the two have not yet labeled their relationship as "boyfriend-girlfriend."

In mid-July 2024, hints about their relationship were dropped when Vlasova posted a picture on a plane on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her breakfast and a glass of champagne, adding a ring emoji. The photo was posted on the same day Vlasova and Depp were spotted at a heliport in London, sparking engagement rumors.

However, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in July 2024 that the two are "absolutely not" engaged.

A few months prior, a source told PEOPLE that Depp is mostly focused on moving forward into a new chapter following his defamation trial and that he is "really too busy" to focus on dating.

"He’s focused on moving forward. He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period," the source said.



