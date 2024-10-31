Johnny Depp Directs Al Pacino and More in First Trailer for “Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness”

Riccardo Scamarcio plays Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani in a chaotic biopic set in 1916 Paris

Johnny Depp is bringing the chaotic life of an artist to the screen.

Riccardo Scamarcio and Al Pacino star in Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, directed by Depp and based on Dennis McIntyre’s play about Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. Scamarcio, 44, is the titular artist while Pacino, 84, plays art collector Maurice Gangnat.

The newly released trailer immerses viewers into 1916 Paris, when the art world was at a turning point.

“Just because you can paint on a canvas does not make you an artist,” Pacino’s character challenges Modigliani. “Doesn't even make you a painter.”

Written by Jerzy Kromolowski, Mary Olson-Kromolowski and McIntyre, Modi captures “a chaotic series of events through the streets and bars of war-torn Paris during World War I,” per a press release from Depp’s production company IN.2 Film.

“On the run from the police, Modi’s desire to end his career and leave the city is dismissed by fellow Bohemians. The chaos reaches a crescendo when he’s faced with a collector who could change his life.”

Sam Sarkar Johnny Depp directs Al Pacino on the set of "Modi"

“Embarking on this cinematic journey as the director of Modi has been an incredibly fulfilling and transformative experience,” Depp, 61, previously said in a statement in January. “I would like to express my profound gratitude to the entire cast, crew and producers for their unwavering commitment and creativity.”

In reference to longtime friend Pacino, he added, “To Al, who requested that I make this film — how could I refuse Pacino? A sincere acknowledgement for generously contributing his talent and dedication to this project.”

Speaking with PEOPLE about their collaboration, Pacino called the Pirates of the Caribbean star “very creative, and it was fun to work with him…. He would just say, 'Here we are. A couple of toddlers.' He's wild. He's wonderful."

Leo Pinter Johnny Depp on the set of "Modi"

During a San Sebastian Film Festival press conference held Sept. 24, Depp alluded to his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard in explaining how he personally related to Modigliani.

"Each has their story. Sure, we can say that I’ve been through a number of things here and there,” he said in a video shared on Instagram by The Hollywood Reporter. "I think we’ve all been through a number of things, ultimately. Maybe yours wasn't, didn’t turn into a soap opera, televised, in fact.”

Modi also stars Antonia Desplat, Ryan McParland, Bruno Gouery, Luisa Ranieri and Stephen Graham. Following premieres at San Sebastián and the Rome Film Festival, it'll be in theaters in 2025.

