Johnny Depp — 'Johnny Puff: Secret Mission' Featurette

From pirate to puffin, actor Johnny Depp lends his voice to the animated film Johnny Puff: Secret Mission. As the Pirates of the Caribbean star reveals in a new featurette for the movie, there was some channelling of his inner seabird involved to voice the title character.

The film, directed by Néstor F. Dennis, is inspired by the Puffins series, which was initially released in 2020. That was a spinoff of the 2019 Arctic Dogs movie.

"Johnny Depp soars to new heights of adventure with Johnny Puff," the official synopsis of the new movie reads. "When the dastardly Otto von Walrus threatens to plunge the world into icy chaos, it's up to Johnny Puff (Depp) and his feathered friends to put a stop to his frosty plans."

Johnny Puff: Secret Mission adds to Depp's list of voice work, which includes movies like Sherlock Gnomes, Rango, and Tim Burton and Mike Johnson's film Corpse Bride from 2015.

Drew Crosby also lends his voice to Johnny Puff: Secret Mission, executive produced by Monika Bacardi and Andrea Iervolino, with Denis and Cristóbal Rodríguez producing the film as well.

Johnny Puff: Secret Mission is available in theatres July 12, and on Fandango at Home, inDemand, Dish Network and on July 17.