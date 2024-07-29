Johnny Depp pays tribute to late 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry

Johnny Depp is paying tribute to his fellow buccaneer Tamayo Perry.

Perry, who appeared in 2011's "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," died in June of an apparent shark attack. The actor and lifeguard was 49.

Depp reflected on Perry's death in a touching tribute posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday. The Oscar-nominated actor starred as Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates" franchise.

"Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well. A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life…" Depp wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Perry.

Depp also shared a link to a GoFundMe page set up by Perry’s wife Emilia. "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts," he wrote.

Emilia's fundraiser has raised $112,845 out of its $200,000 goal.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Perry's death in an email to USA TODAY on June 24. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results, the agency reported.

The attack reportedly occurred off the island of Oahu, Hawaii, on June 23, authorities told The Associated Press and CNN at the time.

The Honolulu Ocean Safety Department and other responders arrived on the North Shore of Oahu to find Perry, who was an ocean safety lifeguard, after a call came in about a man in the water who appeared to be fatally injured by a shark attack. Emergency responders pronounced him dead on the scene, authorities told the outlets.

Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager told AP that Perry was "a lifeguard loved by all."

"He's a professional surfer known worldwide," Lager said at a news conference, according to the outlet. "Tamayo's personality was infectious and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Johnny Depp honors late 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry