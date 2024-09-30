Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Celebrates Their Daughter’s 2nd Birthday 1 Month After His Tragic Death

The NHL star and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed by an alleged drunk driver last month, the night before their sister's wedding

Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau with their children Johnny and Noa

Meredith Gaudreau is celebrating her daughter Noa’s second birthday — a heartwarming occasion on Monday that comes one month after her husband Johnny Gaudreau’s tragic death.

The late NHL star’s widow shared several photographs on social media that showed their 2-year-old daughter smiling and celebrating her birthday, including happy birthday wishes from family, friends, and even some from the families of her husband’s teammates.

The farm-themed party had Gaudreau's daughter smiling ear-to-ear, as some social media posts from the birthday party showed animal decorations and printed-out photographs of Noa with her late father, an 11-year NHL veteran who played for the Calgary Flames and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Meredith — who also has an 8-month-old son with Johnny, who is named after his dad — shared several videos from the party, as well as photos and clips from the past year, including one with her and her daughter sitting on the couch while watching Johnny play an away game on TV. "Daddy's biggest fan," the caption reads.

Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau, a former Boston College hockey standout, were killed by an alleged drunk driver last month while riding their bikes together on a street in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, the night before they were supposed to serve as groomsmen in their sister’s wedding. Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

The driver, Sean M. Higgins, has been charged with two counts of death by auto and remains in police custody.

Related: Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau's Pregnant Widows Promise to Honor Each Other's Husbands 'Hand in Hand' at Funeral

Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny Gaudreau and his daughter Noa Gaudreau

Meredith announced at her husband’s funeral that she and Johnny are expecting a third child in the coming months.

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith said in an emotional eulogy last month. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever — it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months. We're actually a family of five. I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Johnny "was beaming and so excited" after hearing the news, Meredith recalled in her memorial. "His reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me,” she said, noting the pregnancy was a “total surprise” to them after welcoming their son Johnny in February.

“In less than three years of marriage, we've created a family of five,” she said. “It doesn't even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John's three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances."

Related: Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Meredith Announces She's Pregnant with Their 3rd Baby During Funeral

Meredith Gaudreau/Instagram Johnny and Meredith Gaudreau with their children Johnny and Noa

Meredith has mourned her husband’s death on social media in recent weeks, sharing a number of photos of their family together and clips of the longtime NHL player on the ice and in interviews. In one recent post, Meredith shared a clip of Johnny explaining in an interview that he decided to join the Columbus Blue Jackets in order to be closer to family, despite reportedly having offers from other teams for more money. In the clip, Johnny says being with his family is “the most important thing” in his life and that no amount of money could change that for him.



“My perfect husband,” Meredith wrote in the caption of the post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.