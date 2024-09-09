Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Meredith Announces She's Pregnant with Their 3rd Baby During Funeral
Speaking at her late husband's memorial, Meredith Gaudreau announced she is nine weeks pregnant
Donald Trump’s ear that was injured in July’s assassination attempt appears to be just fine after all—at least according to a reporter who had an unusually intimate encounter with it.New York Magazine reported Monday that, in a sit-down interview at Mar-a-Lago, the journalist Olivia Nuzzi got a very detailed look at Trump’s right ear—the one he infamously bandaged up for the RNC—and declared that it appeared to be “normal” and “fine.” “An ear had never appeared to have gone through less,” wrote
Jennifer Lopez attended the Road to the Golden Globes Party at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in tiered asymmetrical skirt by Chloé.
UPDATE, 1:08 PM: “This machine sues fascists.” Jack White said he was going to take Donald Trump to court for using his music, and today, with a tribute to the late great Woody Guthrie, he has. In a jury trial seeking complaint filed Monday in federal court in New York, the musician and his White …
GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump is gearing up to face off against Vice President Kamala Harris at their highly anticipated Sept. 10 debate on ABC News. The former president, however, has at least one more request after flip-flopping over the event’s rules and regulations.In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump shared that “no boxes or artificial lifts” will be allowed during the debate, equating the use of the height-enhancing items to “cheating.” “No boxes or artificia
A spokesman for Meta said that Zuckerberg has "not communicated to anybody how he intends to vote" and will not endorse either candidate.
"I didn't know any better," the conservative host told her audience.
Hilarity ensued over the former president's latest stumble.
‘We are ready, we are willing, and we are able to spark a new era of American exceptionalism,’ Donald Trump Jr’s fiancée says to sparse applause
Melania Trump sort of teased her upcoming memoir again Sunday in a text-based video with voiceover, in which she bemoans the cost of living in America and attempts to “silence” her husband, former President Donald Trump, before a cut to an image of the cover of Melania."The 2020 election results changed our lives forever,” said Melania in the video, posted to her X account Sunday, with each word illustrated in an italicized serif font. “It impacted our quality of life, cost of food, gasoline, sa
"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," the Princess of Wales says
A husband accused in France of drugging his wife and inviting dozens of strangers to rape her has complained that HIS life has been ruined by the trial.Dominique Pelicot, 71, blamed his wife, Gisele, because she refused to go along with his “swinging” demands, a court in Avignon was told.Prison psychologist Marianne Douteau said Pelicot, a retired electrician, believed his marriage would have continued if he hadn’t been caught out after drugging his spouse and subjecting her to sex with other me
MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
"I was like, ‘No way. I’m not doing that show’. And my agent was like, ‘Yes, you are’.”
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins was handcuffed and placed face down on a street outside the team's stadium after he was stopped for speeding and reckless driving Sunday morning before the Dolphins' first game of the season, an incident that left the star wide receiver baffled and resulted in a police officer being placed on administrative leave.
“I was so used to this push-pull. Because once you have it. I was playing games. It was a dopamine hit.”
Late Friday night, NASA's plagued Starliner spacecraft finally made it back to the ground. The capsule landed in the New Mexico desert after spending just over three months in space. But thanks to technical issues worrying NASA officials, it left behind the agency's two stranded astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, bookending a disastrous […]
Football fans have some choice thoughts about Tom Brady’s foray into the broadcast booth. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s debut, made at the regular-season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cleveland Browns, was met with divisive opinion — with the AP calling his entry “awkward” and some on X saying it was “absolutely atrocious.” …
Ukraine targeted a base inside Russia that stored fuel, ammunition, and glide bombs with long-range attack drones last month.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — On a busy Texas highway days before the 2020 election, former Democratic lawmaker Wendy Davis used her phone to record the scene unfolding around their Biden-Harris campaign bus: A convoy of President Donald Trump supporters weaving close while her fellow passengers called 911 for help.