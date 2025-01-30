Johnny Herbert secures new role – one day after losing F1 steward job

Johnny Herbert has joined the recently revived motorsport outfit Lola as a brand ambassador – just one day after losing his role as an F1 steward this year.

On Wednesday morning, former F1 driver Herbert, 60, was dropped as a steward for the Australian Grand Prix in March and the rest of the 2025 season.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, deemed Herbert’s dual role as a steward and pundit as “incompatible.”

Yet Herbert will be involved with British car manufacturer Lola’s Formula E programme – as a powertrain supplier for Yamaha – and future projects in the years ahead, having signed an agreement with close friend Keith Smout, who is Lola’s chief commercial officer.

“The nice thing for me is that Lola’s return is both a great news story for the motorsport industry and also it almost marries together different eras of racing,” Herbert told The Race.

“Lola’s heritage was all about where the engineers came from. They went through Lola, March, Reynard, etc. and at that time it was like a university for engineers.

“In 2025 it’s not only back, but it's back in one of the most innovative types of racing you can get – Formula E. And knowing Till [Bechtolsheimer, Lola owner], and guys like Keith this is just the start of a new technical adventure so it’s really exciting.

“For Till to come up with the idea to give it another chance to go back onto the racetrack, it's lovely to see.

“It's people like Till that we need to have around to bring these wonderful names back into motorsport and that's exactly what he's doing at the present time.”

Herbert goes into his new role after losing his role in the F1 stewards room, following criticism from Max Verstappen’s dad, Jos, last year.

Max Verstappen’s dad, Jos, was critical of Herbert last year (Getty Images)

Herbert was critical of Verstappen’s driving style in Mexico last year, when the four-time world champion received a 20-second penalty, prompting father Jos to rebuke: “I think a steward shouldn’t talk to the press at all.”

When criticised by the Verstappens last year, Herbert fired back and maintained his views as a pundit could be separated from his rulings as a steward.

“As I have always said, I am Johnny Herbert the steward and the professional during a race weekend and Johnny Herbert a pundit at other times who expresses what he thinks,” Herbert said, in November.

“When I am a steward, I do not express any opinions. Everyone has an opinion. Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I am not at the racetrack?”

The 24-race 2025 F1 season starts on 16 March, with a 10-team season launch event taking place at the O2 Arena in London on 18 February.