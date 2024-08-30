'Johnny Hockey' Gaudreau, brother killed after car hits their bikes on eve of sister's wedding

Johnny Gaudreau, shown playing for the U.S. during the Ice Hockey World Championships in May, died Thursday after his bicycle was hit by a car. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

NHL All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed Thursday evening when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in New Jersey, according to police.

They died one day before their sister, Katie, was to be married.

The Gaudreau brothers were to be groomsmen at the wedding scheduled for Friday in Philadelphia. Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was an 11-year NHL veteran, and the Columbus Blue Jackets — his team since 2022 — described the deaths as an “unimaginable tragedy” in a social media post.

Reaction was swift, heartfelt and came from across the sports landscape.

Former Calgary Flames teammate Blake Coleman posted that he was “completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best,” and retired goaltender Eddie Lack wrote on X, "I don’t know why I’m even writing right now I’m shaking but Johnny was one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with. Always happy, always spreading positivity around him. Rest in Peace my friend and prayers for your wonderful family. Hug your loved ones.”

Lakers star LeBron James, who's from Akron, Ohio, wrote on X: "Insane man! I instantly got so down and sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above."

The entire Los Angeles Kings organization is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Our hearts go out to their families, friends, and loved ones during this unimaginable time. We stand with them in their grief and pray that they can somehow find… https://t.co/gOveCRwF13 — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 30, 2024

New Jersey State police said Sean M. Higgins, 43, attempted to pass two other vehicles and struck the cycling Gaudreau brothers from behind. Higgins, of Woodstown, N.J., is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was charged with two counts of death by auto. He is in custody.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

Read more: Flames' Johnny Gaudreau gives credit to family for his success on ice

The “Johnny Hockey” nickname was rooted in Gaudreau's dynamic blend of skill and speed on the ice. Undersized at 5 feet 9 and 175 pounds, he became a fan favorite who starred for the Flames for nine years. He was an All-Star in 2022 when he posted a career-high 40 goals and 75 assists.

In an unexpected move, Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25-million contract with the Blue Jackets in 2022, choosing the perennial underdogs over more comparable deals offered by the more established New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders.

The NHL Alumni Association is shocked and heartbroken to learn that Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have passed away.



Johnny was drafted 104th overall in the 2011 Entry Draft to the @NHLFlames, where he would spend the first 9 seasons of his career. He then joined the… pic.twitter.com/BbKJk6uKlO — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau helped Boston College win the NCAA championship in 2012, and in 2014 was given the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top college player. In the NHL, he scored 20-plus goals six times and totaled 642 points in 644 regular-season and playoff games.

Matthew Gaudreau, 29, graduated from Boston College in 2017 and played minor league hockey, most recently with the Worcester Railers in 2022. He was the hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High in New Jersey the last two seasons.

"I am devastated and heartbroken over the news of the death of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau," said Jerry York, who coached the Gaudreaus at Boston College. "They were not only great hockey players, but two outstanding young men. They represented their families and Boston College with the utmost class. Please keep the Gaudreau family in your prayers during this tragic and unspeakable time."

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said: “Johnny was a beloved teammate and friend in both Calgary and Columbus, and he was a joy to watch during his 10 years and 763 games in the NHL. ... The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by these​ terrible losses.”

USA Hockey said, “Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling.”

The Flames said Gaudreau “came to Calgary as a young man and grew up here, not only as a superstar on the ice but also a beloved member of our community.”

Johnny Gaudreau leaves his wife, Meredith, and two young children, Noa and Johnny. Matthew Gaudreau is survived by his wife of three years, Madeline.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.