Johnny Manziel's Instagram model wife denies reports she cheated in half marathon

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel's wife, Bre Tiesi-Manziel, denies she cheated during a half marathon following scrutiny that she ran the race in a record time. Tiesi-Manziel reportedly completed the Run Like a Diva half marathon in 1:58:22, but due to some 'missing data' at her 11-mile split, some say that the Instagram model cheated as there was no way she could have ran the remaining 6.7 miles in about 4 minutes per mile.