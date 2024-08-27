Johnny Marr uses Nigel Farage image to dismiss reunion talk

Former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has dismissed talk of a reunion of his former band by using a picture of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

Replying to a fan suggestion on X that the 80s indie rock legends could follow Oasis's example and get back together, Marr posted a picture of the Clacton MP.

He has not explained the post further, but has previously derided the political views of both Mr Farage and his former bandmate Morrissey.

Representatives for Morrissey and Reform UK have been approached for comment.

The songwriting partnership of Morrissey and Marr made their Manchester band one of the most important groups for a generation of music fans and they produced four albums which arguably redefined British guitar music.

Marr left the band a few weeks before the release of their final album in 1987, fuelled by a reported frustration that Morrissey was stuck in his ways, while the singer was said to have been equally annoyed that Marr was playing with other groups.

The pair have gone on to have successful solo careers, with Marr also playing with a huge range of artists, including Billy Bragg, Beck, Crowded House, Oasis, Pet Shop Boys and Girls Aloud.

The rift between the guitarist and the singer has become a chasm in recent years.

Marr has previously used the Clacton MP's name as shorthand for his opinion of Morrissey, telling Sky News in 2016 that his belief that the singer aligned with Mr Farage's views over Brexit was one of the reasons why The Smiths would not reform.

Posting in 2019, he said the singer's political views would mean a reunion would feature "Nigel Farage on guitar".

In 2021, Morrissey accused The Simpsons of "hatred" and "complete ignorance" after a character its writers admitted was partially based on him was portrayed as a meat-eating, overweight xenophobe.

A year later, he published an open letter to Marr, calling on him to stop using the singer's name as "clickbait".

He said while they "both helped each other become whatever it is we are today", they had not known each other for 35 years and Marr should stop blaming him for everything from a tsunami to "the dribble on your grandma's chin".

Marr, who reunited with his childhood friend and The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy during a support slot at New Order's show at Wythenshawe Park on Saturday, has not made any further comments.

