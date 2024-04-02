Johnny Mercer challenges order that forces him to name whistleblowing soldiers

Johnny Mercer has received widespread support for his stance - GEOFF PUGH

Johnny Mercer is challenging an order forcing him to hand over the names of whistleblower soldiers to the Afghanistan public inquiry.

The veterans minister was last month handed a section 21 notice compelling him to hand over the names and faces jail or a fine if he does not do so.

He has been asked to identify sources who may have warned him about alleged atrocities committed in Afghanistan by the SAS.

Mr Mercer posted on Twitter on Tuesday night: “I am aware of tomorrow’s deadline from the Afghan Inquiry order that requires me to name the whistleblowers who confided in me.

“I am submitting an application to challenge the order under section 21(4) of the Inquiries Act 2005 seeking to have the Section 21 notice set aside.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further.”

Lord Justice Haddon-Cave issued the notice under the Inquiries Act 2005, which gives him the power to compel the minister to hand over the names, and warned Mr Mercer that he had “very significant powers” at his disposal.

The inquiry chairman had told Mr Mercer it was disappointing that he had declined to reveal the sources who raised concerns about the alleged executions of Afghans.

He has received widespread support for his stance in protecting “vulnerable” soldiers.

The inquiry is looking at the actions of Britain's troops in Afghanistan - GETTY IMAGES

Gen Lord Dannatt, the former head of the Army, has described his treatment as “outrageous”.

The notice follows evidence given in February to the inquiry by Mr Mercer, a former Army captain who served on three tours of Afghanistan.

If Mr Mercer was jailed or fined, it would put him in breach of the ministerial code, leaving Rishi Sunak with the difficult decision of whether to sack one of the most recognised names in his Cabinet and one of the most popular ministers with Tory activists.

Lord Dannatt, who was Chief of the General Staff, said: “It is outrageous that the government minister who has done more than anyone else for veterans should be threatened with jail. He gave his word to the whistleblowers that their identity would be protected. The information that they gave Mr Mercer has already been passed by him to the inquiry.”

Lord Dannatt added: “He [Mr Mercer] sees this as a matter of public interest. He wants future whistleblowers to be assured they can speak to figures of authority in confidence.”