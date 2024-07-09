Johns Hopkins Receives $1 Billion from Bloomberg, Making Tuition Free for Most Medical Students

The sum will ensure free tuition for medical students who are from families earning less than $300,000

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland

Many medical students attending Johns Hopkins will be able to receive free tuition thanks to the university receiving a $1 billion financial gift from Bloomberg.

On Monday, July 8, Johns Hopkins University announced that Bloomberg Philanthropies had gifted them a hefty donation of $1 billion, something they called a "transformative" investment.

The university's news release came after the announcement was officially made in a letter from Bloomberg founder and Johns Hopkins 1964 alum, Michael Bloomberg.

The sum will ensure free tuition for medical students who are from families earning less than $300,000.

In addition to free tuition, students from families earning less than $175,000 will also have their living expenses covered.

Alamy Johns Hopkins Hospital

Related: Johns Hopkins University Reveals Founder, Once Thought to Be an Abolitionist, Enslaved People

“Bloomberg Philanthropies today announced a new $1 billion gift to make medical school free at Johns Hopkins University for a majority of students, while also increasing financial aid for students at its schools of nursing, public health, and other graduate schools,” the statement from Bloomberg Philanthropies read. “The high cost of medical and nursing school has kept many talented lower-income students from enrolling, graduating, or working in the fields and communities most in need.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Michael Bloomberg at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp on June 27, 2024 in London, England

Related: Why Michael Bloomberg's Former Deputy Mayor is Raising $250 Million for ALS Research (Exclusive)

Bloomberg Philanthropies revealed that almost “two-thirds of all students seeking an M.D. from Johns Hopkins qualify for financial aid,” adding that people graduate from the university with an average student loan debt of around $104,000.

Financial aid will come into practice for students this fall and is expected to bring Johns Hopkins’ medical students’ average student loan debt to $60,279 by 2029, while students from most American families won’t pay anything at all, per the press release from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“As the U.S. struggles to recover from a disturbing decline in life expectancy, our country faces a serious shortage of doctors, nurses, and public health professionals – and yet, the high cost of medical, nursing, and graduate school too often bars students from enrolling,” Michael Bloomberg said in a statement. “By reducing the financial barriers to these essential fields, we can free more students to pursue careers they’re passionate about – and enable them to serve more of the families and communities who need them the most.”

This isn't the first time Bloomberg Philanthropies has donated to the university. In 2018, the organization donated $1.8 billion to Johns Hopkins to provide financial aid to undergraduate students at 82-year-old Bloomberg’s alma mater, per a press release from the university.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.