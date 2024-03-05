New Johnson County coffee shop inspired by nature opens in an old fire station

Birds chirping overhead, horses galloping in the distance — and in the middle of the rural scene, a coffee shop.

The building’s mural, depicting a field of sunflowers and rolling hills, matches its serene backdrop. Owner Courtney Nelson said Station 3 Coffee has quickly become a hit with bicyclists and walkers on the winding trails nearby.

Over the weekend, a group of cyclists were racing down the trails to try their first cup of Station 3 coffee before it closed for the day, Nelson said.

Station 3 opened Friday near Shawnee Mission Park at 19115 Midland Drive in Shawnee. It features a full-service coffee bar with pastries. Its indoor and outdoor seating draws neighbors and park-goers.

“We’ve been pleased with the turnout,” Nelson said. “The dogs, the kids, everybody enjoying it … coming together and meeting the neighbors.”

Customers walk through the front door of a brick building covered in painted sunflowers and into an entry area with long windows and high ceilings. Natural light pours onto a red tiled bar with a marbled countertop.

On one half of the coffee shop, a painting of Mill Creek and Little Mill Creek wraps around the room. On the other, a mural of a rocky, mountainous scene. (That’s in honor of Nelson’s son, who’s a climber.)

Station 3 tees and mugs are on display in a light-washed wooden hutch, available for sale. Outside, a spacious patio with an outdoor bar, wooden bench and a handful of bright yellow tables.

The shop sells espresso drinks and drip coffee made with beans from Liberty’s Hammerhand Coffee, as well as baked goods from wholesale bakery Scratch KC. Drinks are served in Station 3’s compostable cups — Nelson said the team wants to reduce waste as much as possible.

A letterboard menu advertises Americanos, cold brew, chai, matcha, steamers and more.

Courtney Nelson owns Station 3 Coffee. A mountainous mural, painted in honor of her son, a climber, is seen behind her.

The name, Station 3, is an homage to when the building was a volunteer fire station in the ‘70s. Decades later, after another tenant moved out, Nelson and her husband bought the building.

Station 3 sits on Twin Mill Farm, the Nelsons’ horse boarding stable. Despite its name, the coffee shop’s decor doesn’t allude to the former fire station — it’s much heavier on the nature theme. One small detail from the past: the old fire station emblem hanging on the back of the building.

Nelson’s sister-in-law, Betsy Merckens, is the manager of the coffee shop. With the help of other family members, Station 3 saw a successful opening day. (Partially thanks to the warm weather and sunshine, Merckens and Nelson said.)

“We were busy all day,” Merckens said. “The community is really excited about us.”

Station 3 Coffee opened in Shawnee, near Shawnee Mission Park.

It certainly helps, they added, that Shawnee isn’t necessarily crawling with local coffee shops. (Gallagher’s is the closest, 2.5 miles away, at 22742 Midland Drive.)

It’s both Merckens’ and Nelson’s first coffee shop venture, but they both agreed: Three days in, and so far so good. They’ll do well to stock up on extra scones, however. People are loving them, they said.

Nelson said a grand opening/ribbon cutting is a few weeks down the road. Customers can follow Station 3 on Instagram for updates.

Station 3 is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.