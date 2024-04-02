UPDATE: Half-dollar-sized hail expected with tornado in Johnson County Monday

On Monday at 8:03 p.m. an updated tornado warning was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Half-dollar-sized hail (1.25 inches) is expected with the incoming storm.

"At 8:03 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Alvarado, moving east at 40 mph," says the NWS. "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely."

Be aware that the tornado may impact Venus around 8:10 p.m.

The NWS comments, "Take cover now! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows."

This warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m.

Ways to protect yourself during a tornado

According to the NWS, acting quickly is key to staying safe during a tornado. Stay tuned to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for continuous updates on tornado watches and warnings.

• If you are indoors: If you find yourself under a tornado warning, immediately seek refuge in your basement, safe room, or an interior room without windows. If there's enough time, bring your pets with you.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In the face of an approaching tornado, find shelter within a sturdy building. Be aware that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe alternatives.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being inside a vehicle during a tornado is not a safe option. Drive towards the closest shelter. If reaching a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down in your car and shield your head, or leave your vehicle and find shelter in a ditch or ravine.

Is your emergency kit prepared in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service