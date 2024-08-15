Johnson reflects on more than year-long stretch of constant flooding

CBC

The current forecast does not yet go out far enough to reach the Maritimes. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Tropical storm Ernesto, currently growing in strength east of Puerto Rico and forecast to become a hurricane, is expected to turn north on a path that could include the Maritimes.This is still a very early forecast, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin."That track could change, but right now it does take it brushing by, at least, the Nova Scotia coastline, and that would put P.E.I. in the track