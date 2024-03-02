Advertisement

Johnson's 3-pointer lifts No. 18 South Carolina to 82-76 comeback victory over No. 24 Florida

  • South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson (5) drives to the basket past Florida guard Riley Kugel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson (5) drives to the basket past Florida guard Riley Kugel (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33) gets a hand on a shot attempt by Florida forward Alex Condon (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    South Carolina forward Josh Gray (33) gets a hand on a shot attempt by Florida forward Alex Condon (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) makes a move to the basket against South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) makes a move to the basket against South Carolina guard Ta'Lon Cooper (55) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris calls his team over during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris calls his team over during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • Florida celebrates a made 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    Florida celebrates a made 3-pointer during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) attempts a reverse layup past South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) attempts a reverse layup past South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
  • Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) dunks the ball over South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
    Florida forward Tyrese Samuel (4) dunks the ball over South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles (30) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)
PETE IACOBELLI
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 25 points including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds to play as No. 18 South Carolina rallied for an 82-76 victory over No. 24 Florida on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (24-5, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) trailed 56-46 with 12 minutes to play, but behind Johnson and Collin Murray-Boyles turned things around with a 26-12 surge in front of a cheering crowd. They kept themselves in the chase for an SEC title, a game behind co-leaders No. 4 Tennessee and No. 14 Alabama when the day started.

The Gators (20-9, 10-6) had relied on strong defense to build their second-half lead, but could not contain Johnson, the team's top scorer this season. His driving layup with five minutes to play gave South Carolina its first lead since early in the game, 65-63, and he followed with a pair of tie-breaking shots including his 3.

Florida tied things at 74-all with 1:12 left on Walter Clayton Jr.'s sixth 3-pointer before Johnson struck for the game-winner.

Murray-Boyles, a freshman, finished with his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Jacobi Wright had 16 points, 12 in the first half, to keep South Carolina close enough to rally down the stretch.

Clayton had 20 points and Zyon Pullin scored 18 for the Gators.

THE BIG PICTURE

Florida: The Gators, tied for fourth in the SEC coming in, had won nine of their past 11 and looked on the way to another victory. Their late fade may have cost them a shot at a top-four seed and a little extra rest before the SEC Tournament in two weeks.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks, third in the league, have a legit shot at coming away with an SEC title if they can beat No. 4 Tennessee in the season's last home game.

UP NEXT

Florida: Closes its home season against Alabama on Tuesday night.

South Carolina: Ends its home season against Tennessee on Wednesday night.

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball