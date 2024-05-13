Join the new BBC Wales News WhatsApp channel

Follow the instructions bellow to receive the latest updates from BBC Wales News via WhatsApp [BBC]

You can now get the latest updates from BBC Wales News via WhatsApp.

We have launched a new WhatsApp channel, meaning you can get notified about the biggest stories happening across Wales as they are breaking.

How do I find the BBC Wales News WhatsApp channel?

Click this link or scan the QR code below to be taken directly to our WhatsApp channel.

Alternatively, you can follow our channel manually by following these easy steps:

From your home screen in WhatsApp, click the "updates" button at the bottom of the screen From here you can search for BBC Wales News, and click the "+" button alongside our channel to subscribe.

[BBC]

Can I get notifications?

Yes. Notifications for our WhatsApp channel are turned off by default, but can easily be turned on.

To turn on notifications, go into the BBC Wales News WhatsApp channel and click the bell icon in the top right of the screen, ensuring no line runs through the icon.

"Notifications turned on" should be displayed on screen.