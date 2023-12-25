Who joined Taylor Swift in her Chiefs suite for Christmas? And who missed out?

It wouldn’t be a Chiefs game without Taylor Swift in attendance.

The superstar singer came to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas to show support for her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as they played the Las Vegas Raiders.

But who else was there with her?

She arrived to the stadium with Santa Claus and her mom, Andrea, on a golf cart.

okay that's taylor, mama swift, papa swift and austin girlfriend, austin is for sure the santa

Fox 4 sports anchor Rob Collins shared this video on X (formerly Twitter) of Swift and Santa.

Who was dressed up as Santa? Swift’s brother, Austin.

Taylor and Austin cheering during the game!

Swift’s dad, Scott, was also in the suite, as was Iowa college basketball star and future WNBA No. 1 draft choice Caitlin Clark.

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark stands on the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs warm up before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday. Later she moved up into Taylor Swift’s suite.

A Kelce was in the suite with the Swift family. Travis’ father, Ed, stood next to her in the suite. But his mom, Donna, was missing. The Kelce parents often have to choose which son to watch when their teams play the same day, so perhaps she was in Philadelphia to watch Jason Kelce’s Eagles play against the New York Giants later on Christmas.

Ed Kelce was wearing a red jersey with Travis’ number, 87. Swift sported a Santa hat with 87 on the white trim.