Joint session of Guysborough County councils planned for spring

GUYSBOROUGH — The first joint session of Guysborough County’s three municipalities in several years is tentatively planned for spring, following a vote by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG) committee of the whole meeting on Jan. 3.

“We’ve done it in the past, though I don’t remember how [long] ago, and I thought it was a great tool for building relationships with our neighbouring municipalities,” Warden Vernon Pitts said at the meeting.

MODG Chief Administrative Officer Barry Carroll raised the possibility of gathering MODG, the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s (MODSM) and Town of Mulgrave councils in a joint session “sometime time in April” during his regular committee of the whole report.

“It seemed like a good idea,” Carroll said, noting that “a couple of” Saint Mary’s councillors had suggested the initiative at the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities meeting in November. “We could maybe host the first one... I don’t think we’d do presentations per se, but we could definitely ask each council to give us some agenda items and make sure that we’re all on an even playing field.”

In an interview with The Journal on Jan. 5, Carroll elaborated: “It’s an opportunity for each council to put three or four items on an agenda; whether that’s seeking input from each other on ideas for future developments or [something else]. We’ve all been supportive of each other on past initiatives in the county. It’s probably good to bring everybody together to make sure that everybody can put a face to a name ... maybe a couple times a year [but] certainly on an annual basis.”

Said Pitts at last week’s committee of the whole, “I think we should go ahead and extend an invitation.” Councillors voted unanimously to proceed.

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal