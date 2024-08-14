JoJo Siwa Says She and 'Best Friend' Tyler Cameron Joke About Getting Foot Tattoos of Each Other's Face

“We always talk about our future together and how excited we are to just do life together," Siwa said

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images JoJo Siwa (left) and Tyler Cameron (right)

JoJo Siwa is considering making her love for friend Tyler Cameron permanent.

The dancer, 21, opened up about her favorite people on the Aug. 13 episode of her podcast JoJo Siwa Now. She said she and Cameron quickly grew close after meeting each other on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and now she couldn’t imagine her life without him.

"Ty gives me a lot of reassurance within myself,” Siwa shared. “He's such a good best friend. He keeps me young and lively for sure. I mean, we obviously have a 10-year age gap, but he's just a fun best friend for me, and he's really been there for me in times when I need.”

Admitting that they are an unexpected pairing, Siwa said that the Bachelorette alum, who she called her “family,” was the first person who attempted to build a relationship with her when they joined Special Forces.

“We always talk about our future together and how excited we are to just do life together, and it's cool,” she explained. “I don't think anybody would have predicted that him and I would become as tight as we are, but he truly is one of a kind.”

Jojo Siwa/Instagram JoJo Siwa (left) and Tyler Cameron (right)

To commemorate their platonic love for one another, the singer teased that the pair have discussed getting something a little more permanent: a tattoo. As for what it might be, she said they have a unique idea.

“We have a joke that we're gonna get tattoos of each other on our foot, and I'm gonna get a picture of his face and he's gonna get a picture of mine,” she added. “Like, he's just that one for me. And I f—ing love that dude with all of my heart."

Siwa then reflected on her 21st birthday back in May, when Cameron made sure her day was extra special. She said she planned to have a “chill night” before heading to Disney World to celebrate the next day, but Cameron had other plans.

“Tyler comes in the room — this man had brought cowboy hats, he brought streamers, he brought more alcohol than we already had,” she revealed. “He brought a pool noodle that we could use as a beer bong. He brought a water gun so I could squirt shots into my mouth. Like, this boy came prepared, and I was like, ‘Oh, we're doing this tonight.’ He was like, ‘Yeah. We're doing this tonight.’”

Aaron Poole/Peacock/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty JoJo Siwa

The former Dance Moms star said she and Cameron had “the best laugh” together that night. “He truly is just such a good boy,” she gushed. “He's such a good friend.”

Siwa’s tattoo of Cameron’s face wouldn’t be the first bold ink she’s gotten. In February, she told Access Hollywood that she had dedicated an arm of tattoos to her future children.

"I actually have two tattoos dedicated to them,” she revealed. “This one's dedicated to my baby girl one day, her name is Freddie. Then this is dedicated to twin boys. Eddie and Teddie. Freddie, Eddie and Teddie. I want three babies. I've got a sperm donor lined up."



Read the original article on People.