‘Joker 2’ Ending: Was That a ‘Dark Knight’ Connection? Explaining What’s Next for Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for the ending of “Joker: Folie à Deux” now playing in theaters.

Joaquin Phoenix dons his clown makeup once again in “Joker: Folie à Deux,” the follow-up to his Oscar-winning performance from 2019. This time, he’s joined by fellow Oscar winner Lady Gaga, who plays another iconic DC Comics villain, Harley Quinn.

The comic book sequel takes place after the events of “Joker,” with Phoenix’s killer clown Arthur Fleck on trial for the murders he committed in the first movie. His lawyer, played by Catherine Keener, argues that Arthur and Joker are two different people. She claims that after years of childhood abuse, Arthur developed an alter-ego that’s separate from his own mind. The prosecution is led by assistant district attorney Harvey Dent, played by “Industry” star Harry Lawtey, who’s later known as the disfigured villain Two Face in the Batman comics.

The jury sides with Dent and convicts Arthur of murder. However, before the trial can continue, a bomb explodes outside of the courtroom, sending the city into chaos. Arthur briefly escapes with the help of two Joker devotees, but he’s soon captured by police and brought back to Arkham Asylum. Also, it appears that Harvey’s face was injured in the courtroom explosion, potentially setting him up to become Two Face in the future.

The movie ends on a bloody note, as Arthur is ambushed the next day by a laughing, clearly insane Arkham patient. The inmate, played by Connor Storrie, tells Arthur a joke and then repeatedly stabs him in the stomach. Arthur falls over, bleeding profusely, and appears to die. Behind him, the unnamed psycho laughs uncontrollably and carves a Glasgow smile into his face with a knife.

Many DC fans have theorized that Arthur’s killer could be an homage to Heath Ledger’s Joker in “The Dark Knight,” since both of them sport the same gnarly scars around their mouths. Todd Phillips’ “Joker” and Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy take place in different time periods and universes, so it’s unlikely that Storrie’s character is related at all to Ledger’s.

In “The Dark Knight,” Ledger’s Joker backstory is largely unknown, and he offers differing accounts of how he got his facial scars. Early in the movie, he says his father drunkenly cut him as a child, but later he says the scars were self-inflicted after his wife was given a Glasgow smile over her gambling debt. “The Dark Knight” also took place in the modern 2000s era, while the “Joker” movies are in the ’80s, giving little evidence that the “Folie a Deux” character is anything more than a wink to Ledger’s Oscar-winning role.

It appears that Phoenix is hanging up his red suit and clown makeup with “Folie à Deux.” The “Joker” movies have existed in their own world, with no connections to Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” or James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe, so it’s unlikely Phoenix’s character will be resurrected or revisited. The next time we could see a live-action Joker may be when Barry Keoghan eventually reprises his role from the final scene of “The Batman,” perhaps in Reeves’ sequel in 2026.

