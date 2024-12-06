‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Gets Max Streaming Release Date

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” Todd Phillips’ sequel to the Oscar-winning film starring Joaquin Phoenix, will be available to stream on Max on Dec. 13. It will debut on HBO linear on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The divisive film grossed $206 million at the global box office, including $58 million in North America. It cost $200 million to produce and is expected to lose at least $150 million to $200 million in its theatrical run.

More from Variety

Variety‘s chief film critic Peter Debruge called “Folie à Deux” a “scandalously unpopular sequel” and wrote that this time around, it “feels like ‘Joker’ hates us — or, more to the point, it’s as if Phillips turned on his original audience. (Turns out, fans are returning the favor. I spoke to a couple theater managers yesterday, and they reported a strange phenomenon: People are canceling their tickets, or simply not showing up, because of the bad reviews.)”

“Struggling with his dual identity, failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital,” reads the film’s logline.

Lady Gaga stars in “Folie à Deux” as Harley Quinn alongside Phoenix’s Joker. The cast also includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Maryanne Stewart, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Harry Lawtey, Leigh Gill, Ken Leung, Jacob Lofland, Bill Smitrovich, Sharon Washington, Alfred Rubin Thompson, Connor Storrie, Gregg Daniel, Mac Brandt, George Carroll and John Lacy.

The script for “Folie à Deux” was written by Phillips and Scott Silver. Silver, Pete Chiappetta, Mark Friedberg, Georgia Kacandes, Andrew Lary, Jason Ruder, Anthony Tittanegro and Michael E. Uslan serve as executive producers. Phillips serve as a producer alongside Joseph Garner and Emma Tillinger Koskoff as well as Justine Conte and David Webb as co-producers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.