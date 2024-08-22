Jolly Rancher flavored popsicles recalled over concerns of milk contamination

Approximately 137,000 cases of popsicles are being recalled over concerns that they may contain milk, an ingredient not listed on the label.

Unilever issued the recall of its Popsicle Jolly Rancher Frozen Confection Pops on August 21, citing the potential harm to people with sever sensitivity to milk who may consume the product.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration reported in its recall notice that two cases of allergic reactions to the popsicles had been reported. No other Unilever products have thus far been recalled.

The recalled popsicles are single-serving items “typically sold through channels such as ice cream trucks, concession stands, and grab-and-go freezers throughout the United States,” according to the FDA.

The recall does not apply to Unilever’s Jolly Rancher-flavored popsicles that are sold in multi-pack products at grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

The potentially tainted popsicles were distributed between February 1 and August 15.

Recalled Jolly Rancher popsicle labels

The recalled items all have the universal product code 077567003720, which can be found on the outside wrapper of the product. The products included in the recall include the following lot codes, also visible on the outside wrapper of the product:

MAY1725KY4

MAY1825KY4

MAY1925KY4

JAN3026KY4

JAN3126KY4

FEB0126KY4

MAR1226KY4

MAR1326KY4

MAR1426KY4

MAR1526KY4

MAR1626KY4

Max Hauptman is a Trending Reporter for USA TODAY. He can be reached at MHauptman@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jolly Rancher flavored popsicles recalled for milk contamination