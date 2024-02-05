Joly township office reopens after extensive renovations

After several years of operating in the basement of the Strong Township municipal building, Joly township employees are finally back at their 871 Forest Lake Road site.

The 871 building is a repurposed school portable that Joly employees first moved into during 2004 and worked there until 2018.

“The building was at a stage where it needed to be renovated,” said Joly councilor Chris Nicholson. “But that couldn't be done with staff and council using it”.

It meant the employees and council members would have to relocate, and the most optimal site was the basement at the Strong town hall building. But COVID slowed down renovations at the Forest Lake site, and Nicholson says it wasn't until things started to reopen that the renovations could move forward.

“The building went back to its studs,” Nicholson says. “It's primarily a steel structure. It was stripped back completely. Then the insulation, drywall, ceiling tiles and flooring were added. It was painted and doors were put back”.

About $25,000 was budgeted for the project. All the work was completed around Christmas. The township used the holiday season as the period to move back to its old digs, and the office reopened January 8th.

“It's a homecoming, and it's wonderful,” Nicholson said.

The township is home to about 300 people, and reopening the municipal building has again made life easier for the residents who no longer have to travel to Strong to carry out their business. Nicholson says it “was lovely on Strong's part to allow Joly to rent the basement,” adding, “It was very helpful. But it feels good for everyone to be back home.”

Nicholson's sentiments are shared by Jennifer Martin who is Joly's administrative municipal clerk, and Katey Brimacombie, the deputy clerk-treasurer.

“There was no sense of community because you're so far away,” said Brimacombie of the time staff were away from their home. “But when we made the announcement about coming back here, everyone appreciated it, and they're happy that we're back”.

In addition to being back in Joly, the township now saves $1,482 in monthly rent it was paying to Strong.

Under the renovation project, no additional space was added to the municipal building. The council chambers and Brimacombie share one area while Martin works out of an adjoining office.

There is also a kitchenette, utility room and the bathroom.

The one element that was missing when the Joly site reopened earlier in January was the phone system. The township decided to switch from Bell's landline service to internet which is provided by United Cloud because Brimacombie says it cuts their phone bill by half.

Since the township wanted to keep its original phone number, that delayed the resumption of phone service. But after a lot of back and forth, the phone system went back into service on January 26th with the same 705-384-2552 phone number.

“That was important to us, and the calls started right away,” Brimacombie said.

Martin adds the bonus with the internet phone is the number has two extensions and ratepayers “can press one extension to get Katey or press the other extension to get myself”.

It's only been a few weeks since the township office reopened, and Nicholson says not only is it “thriling” to be back, it “also feels warm and comfortable”.

Martin says that's thanks to Brimacombie, who brought personal effects from her home that now adorn the office.

Brimacombie says for members of the public who have dropped by the office since it reopened, the response has been all positive. She said one resident even volunteered to create a small garden in front of the building once spring arrives.

The office is open to the public Mondays to Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed over the noon hour for lunch. Martin and Brimacombie are also in the office on Fridays, but that day is reserved for paperwork and is closed to the public.

“But people can still phone and email us and we will respond,” said Martin.

Both Martin and Brimacombie are very happy to be back at the Joly town hall building. They agree that as generous as Strong was to let them work from the Strong building, the one thing they won't miss is the cold basement.

Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

