Jon Batiste, Lauren Daigle, Trombone Shorty and Ledisi to Perform for Super Bowl LIX Pregame

Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi will headline the Super Bowl LIX pregame at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL. “The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year’s performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember.”

Batiste will sing the national anthem and Trombone Shorty will perform “America the Beautiful” with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lauren Daigle. Meanwhile, Ledisi is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” All four performers are New Orleans natives, selected for embodying the vibrant musical and cultural heritage of the city.

Kendrick Lamar will headline the official 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show, as Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL announced earlier this year.

Both the Super Bowl pregame entertainment and the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” Otis Jones IV will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition for the Halftime show.

