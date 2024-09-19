Jon Bon Jovi Is 'Bigger Than Life,' The War and Treaty Says After Collaborating with Him (Exclusive)

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is 'bigger than life,' the duo said after recording the single 'The People's House' with him

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; Theo Wargo/Getty Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty and Jon Bon Jovi

After working with Jon Bon Jovi, The War and Treaty are more than open to the idea of "meeting their idols."

The duo, made up of married musicians Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr., exclusively tell PEOPLE at the Americana Awards & Honors in Nashville on Wednesday, Sept. 18, that Bon Jovi, 62, exceeded their expectations.

The three musicians released “The People's House" as a single on Aug. 30. The original version of the song appeared on Forever, the latest album from Bon Jovi's eponymous band.

Tammie Arroyo/Variety via Getty The War & Treaty on September 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

“There are no words to how kind he is, how wonderful and giving he is. He supersedes anything that you can think about when you meet people,” Tanya, 46, explains.

“He's bigger than life,” she declares. “You don't feel the separation of him being this great icon and us doing the song together,” she reveals, before adding that the Grammy winner is “absolutely incredible.”

Michael, 42, notes that the singer is “a decent being and he understands his calling on his earth,” remarking how it’s a “powerful” thing for Bon Jovi to recognize. “If I text Jon Bon Jovi, he'll text me back within two minutes. If I call him and he doesn't answer, he'll call me back within two minutes. Even if he can't talk, [he’ll say] ‘Hey man, I'm doing this, but I'll give you a call right back later.’ ”

Jon Bon Jovi and The War and Treaty single cover art

On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the three musicians filmed a music video for the single together on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville. But after the couple left, Bon Jovi stayed and remained on the bridge, and while there, he helped save a woman in crisis.

Michael tells PEOPLE Bon Jovi’s heroic act occurred “20 minutes” after they left the singer. “I guess they decided to let [Bon Jovi] walk the bridge and good call because that's how that took place.” Adding, “What a moment. Stunned again.”

Lester Cohen/Getty Jon Bon Jovi on February 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The Bon Jovi frontman helped the unidentified woman who was standing on the bridge’s ledge on Sept. 11, per the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department surveillance footage.

After a few minutes alone, the singer and another woman carried the woman in crisis to a safer part of the bridge. He continued to speak with the woman in crisis before they left the area together.

"A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night. Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety," the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a Sept. 11 post on X (formerly Twitter).

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.



