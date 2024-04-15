Jon Bon Jovi 'considering retirement' from touring if vocal problems persist

His band's Disney+ documentary series, Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story, goes behind the scenes of their history as well as the singer's recent operation on an atrophied vocal cord and ongoing rehabilitation. The 62-year-old rocker had previously indicated he was rehabbing with a view to touring next year but in an interview with British newspaper The Sunday Times he revealed he will retire as a live performer if he feels his singing does not get back up to scratch.