Jon Bon Jovi helps talk distraught woman off ledge of bridge in Nashville

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his team helped talk a distraught woman off the ledge of a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge over the Cumberland River, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, which released footage of the incident.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," MNPD Chief John Drake said in a statement on Tuesday on X.

The footage, which has since been removed from YouTube, shows a woman in blue standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.

Bon Jovi and a member of his team speak with the woman and then help her back over the railing of the bridge.

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi stands on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, where police say he helped talk a woman off a ledge (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The woman then hugs the “It’s My Life” singer.

Officials told local news station WKRN that the woman is 36 years old and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Independent has contacted the singer for comment.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee was reportedly in town to film a music video.

He reportedly declined to speak in detail about the incident given that the woman was a private citizen in a moment of crisis.

The Seigenthaler Bridge is named for John Seigenthaler, a legendary Tennessee journalist who saved a man from leaping to his death from the bridge in 1954.

If you are based in the US, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.