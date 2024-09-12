Jon Bon Jovi praised for talking woman off bridge

Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has been praised by police for helping a woman in distress who was on the ledge of a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shared a video of the Bon Jovi frontman and his team who were at the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when the woman was standing precariously over the Cumberland River.

Bon Jovi, 62, and others talked to the woman and helped her come back on to the bridge, police said.

"It takes all of us to help keep each other safe," Ch John Drake said in a brief statement.

Bon Jovi appeared to be in Nashville shooting a music video on the bridge, according to separate footage posted on social media.

In the video released by police, a woman in blue can be seen holding on to the railing while standing on the ledge.

Other people pass her and slightly further down the bridge, Bon Jovi's team appears to be setting up camera equipment.

Bon Jovi walks over to the woman with someone else as his team stand further away.

The singer then can be seen waving hello at her and leaning on the railing near her.

Jon Bon Jovi (image from earlier this year) [Getty Images]

After about a minute, Bon Jovi walks to the woman and with the help of another woman the pair get her back on to the pedestrian walkway on the bridge.

Other people walk over after the woman is safe and Bon Jovi embraces her in a hug.

A few minutes later the police footage shows Bon Jovi leaving the bridge with her.

Accompanying the video on social media, Metro Nashville Police Department said: "A shout out to Jon Bon Jovi and his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge [on] Tuesday night.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Need help? If you have been affected by this story the BBC Action Line web page features a list of organisations which are ready to provide support and advice.