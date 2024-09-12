Jon Bon Jovi praised for talking woman down from bridge in Nashville

Rock star Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant have been praised by police after persuading a woman standing on the ledge of a bridge to come back to safety.

Police say the incident happened on Tuesday on the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge in Nashville, which spans the Cumberland River.

The Tennessean reported that Bon Jovi was filming a music video on the bridge, which remained open to the public during the shoot.

Video posted to YouTube by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department but later removed showed the assistant talking to the woman.

The Grammy Award-winning front man slowly approached, waved to the woman and joined in the conversation.

Eventually the woman turned around to face the two and they helped her over the railing to safety. Bon Jovi talked to the woman and hugged her.

Jon Bon Jovi has been captured on camera helping to persuade woman to step away from the ledge of a bridge in Nashville (Nashville Police)

The singer's JBJ Soul Foundation offers support to people struggling with homelessness and hunger, with the 62-year-old reported to have training in speaking to people in crisis.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “A shout out to @jonbonjovi & his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.

“Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety.”

Chief John Drake added: “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

The woman stepped back to safety on the other side of the railing (Nashville Police)

A representative for the singer said the singer would not be commenting on the incident.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit samaritans.org.