Jon Bon Jovi saves 'distraught' woman from ledge of a bridge

Jon Bon Jovi helped talk a “distraught” woman off the ledge of a bridge.

The 62-year-old 'Livin' On A Prayer' hitmaker was shooting a music video in Nashville near to the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when they noticed a woman in distress.

In CCTV footage made available online by Nashville police, the Bon Jovi frontman and a production assistant were seen approaching the woman after she stepped over the railings.

In the video, other people passed by the woman, while the singer and his team were setting u camera equipment slightly further down the bridge.

Bon Jovi can be seen speaking to and comforting her as the member of his team stays further back before the rock star approached and brought her back over the railings to safety.

He was then seen hugging the woman as they walked to the end of the bridge.

Police chief John Drake said in a statement: "It takes all of us to help keep each other safe."

And the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department - who shared the video - wrote on X: "A shout out to @jonbonjovi his team for helping a woman on the Seigenthaler Ped Bridge Tue night.

"Bon Jovi helped persuade her to come off the ledge over the Cumberland River to safety."

Shortly after the news broke, singer Miranda Lambert insisted that Bon Jovi's actions reflected the spirit of the city.

She told Extra: "That sounds like Nashville. That’s what I love about that place, honestly.

"I always say it’s a big enough city, but it’s a lot of small-town people with this small-town feel. Nashville, I love that community.

"That’s what we call home, so I always say I’m a TN girl — one half my hearts in Texas and half’s in Tennessee and now New York.”