Jon Gosselin Says He'll 'Definitely' Invite His Estranged Kids to His Wedding: 'Door's Always Open Here'

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the 'Jon and Kate Plus 8' alum proposed to Stephanie Lebo after three years of dating

Jon Gosselin is holding out hope that his estranged children will be at his wedding.

Shortly after the news of his engagement to girlfriend Stephanie Lebo, 36, went public, the Jon and Kate Plus 8 alum, 47, told Entertainment Tonight that he had his fingers crossed that his children would be in attendance on his big day.

Jon shares twins Mady and Cara and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel with his ex-wife Kate Gosselin. He is estranged to all but his son Collin and his daughter Hannah.

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire Kate Gosselin and Jon Gosselin with their eight children

"I would definitely do that," Jon explained. "I would definitely send an invite to all of them. You know, they are my kids. It'd be nice for her to meet my other kids."

"I just kind of support the kids that are integrated into the family. If other ones wake up and realize what's going on, the door's always open here," he added.

The former reality star admitted that he didn't tell his estranged kids about his plans to propose, but sought approval from Collin and Hannah.

Jon shared how Hannah cried at the happy news before recalling the casual way he let Collin know.

Jon Gosselin/Instagram (L) Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo

"I was like, 'Oh yeah, by the way, I'm gonna marry Steph.' He goes, 'Dad, you say it so nonchalantly. Like, that's great. That's awesome.'" And he hugged me and stuff like that," he said with a smile. "They were happy, and that's all it matters to me. I don't want to upset them, but I'm going to do this anyway, but hopefully I have your approval."

On Saturday, Nov. 23, Jon proposed to Stephanie after three years of dating, surrounded by their parents at her favorite restaurant, Willoughby's on Park in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The outlet reported that Stephanie's dad whispered to her after the emotional moment: "You don't know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I'm so very happy for you and Jon. My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."⁠



While Jon is game to tie the knot again — he was previously married to Kate for 10 years from 1999 to 2009 — he nixed the idea of having more kids.

"We're both fixed, so it's not happening," he told PEOPLE of starting another family. "I'm not getting a reversal. It was annoying enough to get it fixed so I'm not going to go down that road. I'm 47. She's 36. We just want to enjoy life."

He noted that Stephanie's 14-year-old daughter lives with the couple, so they are not empty nesters just yet. "It's really nice," he told PEOPLE of having the teen at home with them. "I've never had one kid before, so I'm learning as well."

"So it's very different, but it's cool to see Collin and Hannah be the big brother and big sister, because they never had that," Jon continued. "So they're mentoring her as well, so it's very interesting."



