Jon Montgomery launches moustache into outer space for Movember

Jon Montgomery sent his moustache on a solo mission into space to raise awareness and funds for men's help to kick off the start of Movember. (Submitted by Movember Canada - image credit)

Jon Montgomery took one small step for man and one giant leap for men's health by sending his moustache into space.

The Canadian Olympian and television host teamed up with Movember Canada to launch his whiskers to the edge of the stratosphere as part of the annual month-long campaign.

"If you're going to raise funds and awareness you might as well have fun with it," he said.

Movember Canada teamed up with Send My Stuff To Space, a company that launches personal items into space using sustainable flights, to help with the mission. Montgomery's moustache was then sealed in an acrylic case and launched into space in early October.

Montgomery's moustache was sealed in an acrylic case and launched into space on a two-hour flight in early October. (Submitted by Movember)

The two-hour flight saw the moustache reach a height of 116,000 feet. Today, it's back in Montgomery's possession, still in the acrylic casing.

The mission was a "no brainer," he said, since his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2016 and was successfully treated for it.

"Getting back to that movement is very personal and something that I undertake with a smile on my face, a hair on my top lip and love in my heart," he said.

Montogmery has set a goal of raising at least $3,000 for the campaign.

Prostate cancer is one of the diseases Movember Canada has raised awareness about. Todd Minerson, country director for Movember Canada, said one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Todd Minerson, country director of Movember Canada, says the organization has raised more than $1.5 billion since it started 18 years ago. (CBC News)

"So there's a real urgency to what we're doing and there's a real importance to raise this issue as something that we take seriously and that we focus our energy on," he said.

According to Minerson, Movember has raised more than $1.5 billion since its start 18 years ago.

The idea of sending Montgomery's moustache into space to raise money was inspired by other initiatives that attempted to set or break world records.

Men aren't getting regular checkups, doctor says

The Movember campaign is a chance to remind male patients to get screened regularly, said Dr. Peter Lin.

"Men, they really don't go in and very few go in for a health checkup," he said.

The famiy doctor said he's noticed male patients tend to avoid getting checked regularly due to the fear of finding cancers or other diseases.

And while he understands the nerves and anxiety of a serious health diagnosis, he said delaying it may only make treating a cancer more difficult.

Dr. Peter Lin says he's noticed male patients are unwilling to get regular health checkups. He says this can affect treatment if serious diseases such as cancers are found. (Samantha Lui/CBC)

"The key thing is that if we find it early, we can block the growth of it," he said. "We now have different types of medications. There's also surgery, radiation. So there's lots of things to be done. But the key thing is to get people to be detected earlier," he said.

Lin said he's pleased that Movember has built momentum for people to get checked for all types of cancers.

For his part, Montgomery said he'll continue championing the campaign.

"When we look after men's health, our communities will be bigger, stronger and better for it," he said.