Jon Stewart busts myth around the ‘fictional’ Trump character MAGA supporters love

Jon Stewart has busted the myth around the “fictional” Donald Trump character that his MAGA supporters love – saying that his whole persona bears “little resemblance” to who the former president really is.

On Monday night’s show, The Daily Show host picked apart the man who Trump’s fans claim him to be.

“The qualities and policies that people profess to be what they admire and love about former President Trump don’t seem to be an accurate reflection of said former president,” Stewart said.

“It’s as though they’ve created a fictional character, a Bizarro-Trump, whose accomplishments and character bear little resemblance to the self-aggrandizing, perpetual victim guy he continues to tell you explicitly that he is.”

Coining the new nickname “Bizarro Trump” – the evil doppelgänger of Superman – the late-night show host went on to play clips of several high-profile Republicans branding Trump as blue-collar America’s best friend.

“Donald Trump is a champion of hardworking men and women,” Stewart said.

Jon Stewart coined a new nickname for the former president on Monday’s show: Bizarro Trump (The Daily Show/Comedy Central/ YouTube)

“He’s behind every kind of worker, from auto to sex,” he quipped.

The late night host swiftly segued to a clip of Trump’s recent remarks at an Erie, Pennsylvania, rally noting that he disliked paying overtime to employees, before the former president admitted: “I probably shouldn’t say this”.

“I gotta say, every time Trump talks about workers, it’s like watching A Christmas Carol in reverse,” he said, drawing comparison to the Charles Dickens novel, which sees the book’s cold-hearted antagonist, Scrooge, become completely transformed to become a charitable, generous man.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania where he admitted he didn’t pay staff overtime (EPA)

“‘I just fired these three ghosts that are trying to get overtime,’” he teased.

Stewart then played several of Trump’s recent soundbites concerning what he claims to be the state of the US: “a terror-filled dumping ground”; “a deluge of illegals”; immigrants walking into kitchens to “cut your throat.”

“It makes you wonder, what country does he think he’s running to lead?” Stewart said, wrapping up the segment.

“Oh, I see, this fictional Trump who is portrayed as much better than he actually is, is running to be president of a country he paints as much worse than it actually is.”

He concluded: “I gotta tell you, whatever country that is, where families are routinely murdered several times while making breakfast could really use Donald Trump. The rest of us, not so much.”