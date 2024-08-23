Jon Stewart: Even Fox News Had to Admit DNC a Massive Hit

Jon Stewart hosted The Daily Show live on Thursday in reaction to the final night of the Democratic National Convention and he couldn’t help but revel in the reactions of various Fox News pundits throughout the week.

He played a montage of Fox hosts’ negative descriptions of the first night, in which Jesse Watters declared, “This is probably the most boring scene I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

“Oooh, so boring,” Stewart quipped in reply. “I forgot your life is a never-ending joyride of talking to Brit Hume in between catheter ads on Fox.”

Stewart continued, “But unfortunately for Jesse Knievel over here, the next night even Fox had to acknowledge, ‘fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji.’”

He showed another montage of Fox hosts begrudgingly admitting the DNC events on Tuesday looked like a fun time, although they still lectured Democrats for focusing on “all the vibes” instead of “the actual issues that matter.”

“I guess you’re right,” Stewart replied, “You can’t feed your family on vibes. You can only feed your family on immigration fear-mongering.”

Stewart played the Fox pundits’ reactions to Wednesday night, in which they agreed that running mate Tim Walz was proving himself “a great wingman” for Kamala Harris.

“The Walz came tumbling down,” Stewart joked, although he noted that Jesse Watters was still in denial about it. He played another clip of Watters declaring that the DNC “felt like a funeral,” all while the split-screen showed Democrats at the convention dancing joyously.

“And we all know funerals always have a DJ,” Stewart replied.

Earlier in his monologue, the Daily Show host also ripped into Donald Trump’s feverish live-posting on Truth Social throughout the convention, in which the former president complained about everything he saw, often in all caps.

“If I was Donald Trump right now, I’d probably just be tweeting nonsensical s--- to distract from the fact that [Harris] doesn’t faintly resemble the caricature that’s been painted,” Stewart said. “By the way, that is what he was doing. These are his real tweets.”

“I swear to God,” Stewart joked, “The guy running for President on the Republican ticket has morphed into a poor man’s Catturd.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

