Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had one word for President Joe Biden after the announcement on Sunday that he was dropping his reelection bid.

Stewart wrote on X, minutes after Biden posted his withdrawal message:

Legend. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 21, 2024

Stewart has been critical of both Biden and Donald Trump since he returned to “The Daily Show” earlier this year.

“What the fuck are we doing here, people?” Stewart asked in February. “Biden’s lost a step, but Trump regularly says things at rallies that would warrant a wellness check.”

Earlier this month, he didn’t quite call on Biden to drop out, but said it’s not too late to change candidates ― and added that voters are desperate for alternatives.

“Do you have any idea how thirsty Americans are for any hint of inspiration or leadership and a release from this choice of a megalomaniac and a suffocating gerontocracy?” he said. “It is crushing our fucking spirits.”

