Jon Stewart Mouths 2 Words About Kamala Harris For Certifying Trump's Win

Jon Stewart praised Vice President Kamala Harris for overseeing an orderly election certification ceremony on Monday, the fourth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“Of course, the ultimate indignity of this Jan. 6 is that Donald Trump’s opponent, Kamala Harris — because she is the Vice President —serves as the master of ceremonies,” Stewart said on “The Daily Show” Monday.

“Poor baby,” he mouthed.

“It’s like attending your own funeral, and even the mourners are like, ‘woohoo!’” he added, showing a clip of Republicans applauding as Harris read out Trump’s Electoral College tally.

The certification went off without a hitch, Stewart said, “because it’s amazing how smoothly our democracy can work when you don’t act like a little bitch when you lose.”

Four years ago, President-elect Trump’s supporters caused millions of dollars in damage and assaulted scores of police officers in an attempt to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Trump has continued to push his lie that the 2020 election was rigged ever since.

Amid a winter storm in Washington, D.C., this week, Stewart joked that there was “once again, a blanket of angry white descending on the Capitol.”

“This white, oddly enough, not as disruptive,” he added. “It did stop traffic, but a lot less bear spray and Confederate flags.”

Check out his monologue below.

