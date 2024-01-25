Jon Stewart to return to 'The Daily Show' as host
STORY: Comedian Jon Stewart is returning to
‘The Daily Show’ for the 2024 U.S. election
He’ll be executive producer and host the show
every Monday starting mid-February
Stewart is known for his scathing takes on
American politics, TV news and culture
When he hosted ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’
from 1999 to 2015, it won 24 Emmy awards
The show has not had a permanent host
since 2022, after his replacement Trevor Noah left
“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11pm ET
on Comedy Central, and the next day on Paramount+