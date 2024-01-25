Jon Stewart to return to 'The Daily Show' as host

STORY: Comedian Jon Stewart is returning to

‘The Daily Show’ for the 2024 U.S. election

He’ll be executive producer and host the show

every Monday starting mid-February

Stewart is known for his scathing takes on

American politics, TV news and culture

When he hosted ‘The Daily Show with Jon Stewart’

from 1999 to 2015, it won 24 Emmy awards

The show has not had a permanent host

since 2022, after his replacement Trevor Noah left

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11pm ET

on Comedy Central, and the next day on Paramount+