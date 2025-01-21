Jonas Brothers Partner with Crumbl for All-New Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie

“Yo! We made a cookie!” Joe Jonas said of the limited-time collab

The Jonas Brothers are cooking something up with Crumbl Cookie!

On Monday, Jan. 20, Crumbl launched their limited-time release with the Jonas Brothers and Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn.

“Yo! We made a cookie!” Joe Jonas, 35, wrote over a photo announcement shared to his Instagram Stories — showing off the buttery cookie topped with creamy caramel frosting, melted caramel drizzle and Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn.

Crumbl Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers

The sweet treat is available now through Jan. 25 (while supplies last) and will be freshly baked at all Crumbl locations across the USA, Canada and Puerto Rico, according to a press release shared with PEOPLE.

In a video shared to Crumbl’s Instagram account Monday, Joe joined his famous siblings — Kevin Jonas, 37, and Nick Jonas, 32 — as they took over Crumbl’s kitchen, helping to bake the newest cookie to be featured from their brand.

An employee placed a fully decorated cookie on a sheet pan as an example of how the completed product should look. They surrounded the sweet treat with unfinished cookies, ready for the “Burnin’ Up” hitmakers to show off their design skills.

Nick was first up, holding an icing tube while waiting for his cue to go.

“I would like, if it’s okay, I would like you people to judge us,” Joe said in the video as the rest of the Crumbl staff watched the friendly competition amongst the brothers.

When it was Joe’s turn, he channeled his inner “Salt Bae” as he drizzled popcorn on top of the cookie.

Last, but not least was Kevin, who seemed super focused while doing his design, gaining praise from the employees. He finished by adding a handful of popcorn rather than the suggested sprinkle.

The caramel popcorn cookie comes in large and mini sizes.

Crumbl Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers

Crumbl cofounder Sawyer Hemsley called the collaboration “a sweet new hit," adding, “Pairing our iconic cookies with Rob’s Backstage Popcorn and The Jonas Brothers is a match made in music heaven. The brother’s go-to snack is something that needs to be shared with our customers and we can't think of a better way to kick off 2025.”

“It’s amazing to see Rob’s Backstage Popcorn transformed from a tasty treat to a delicious cookie with this Crumbl collaboration," Rob's Backstage Popcorn cofounder Harrison Fugman said in a statement.

Crumbl also announced via Instagram that the company would be hosting a giveaway for five lucky winners.

Fans have until Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11:59 p.m. MT to enter for a chance to win a series of prizes from a signed Jonas Brothers album and Jonas Brothers merch, to Rob’s Popcorn merch bundle and a Crumbl gift card.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn has deep ties to the Jonas Brothers. The popcorn recipe was devised by Rob Garbowsky, father of their former guitarist and close friend Greg, according to the brand's website. The popcorn became the Jonas Brothers' favorite snack and the company has worked with other celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on other flavors.

