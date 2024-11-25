Jonathan Bailey Goes Upside Down and Gets Ariana Grande's Dress Stuck in His Groin in “Wicked” Behind-the-Scenes Photos

Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode and more also made appearances in Bailey's post on Monday, Nov. 25

Jonathan Bailey/Instagram Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey on the set of Wicked (2024)

Jonathan Bailey is looking back on his unforgettable time making Wicked.

The actor, who plays Fiyero in the newly released movie musical, shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the long-awaited movie's production in celebration of it finally hitting theaters over this past weekend.

Bailey, 36, kicked off his post with a cast photo that also included costars Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba), Ariana Grande (Glinda), Ethan Slater (Boq) and Marissa Bode (Nessarose), plus director Jon M. Chu.

Subsequent slides featured the actor working out, goofing off a bit on set, doing an impressive front walkover — and a hilarious image of Grande's dress getting caught in the groin of his pants!

"Giggling and beaming," wrote Grande, 31, in a comment. "I love you with all my heart."



Jonathan Bailey/Instagram Jonathan Bailey on the set of Wicked (2024)

Based on the 2003 Broadway musical of the same name, Wicked has conjured up quite a bit of magic at the box office after the first part officially hit theaters Friday, already making back more than half of the two-part film's reported $300 million budget and then some.

The movie also costars Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Peter Dinklage as the voice of Dr. Dillamond and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Bailey plays Winkie prince Fiyero Tigelaar, and his big musical number, “Dancing Through Life,” makes up one of the movie’s most dance-heavy sequences.

As PEOPLE’s special issue about all things Wicked explains, the British actor rehearsed Fiyero’s dances in between filming both his hit series Bridgerton in London and the historical romance Fellow Travelers in Canada.

“I’ve got videos on my phone of me practicing on long-haul flights” between continents, he said.

Grande told PEOPLE that "our associate choreographers would come visit" Bailey, marveling at everything her costar packed into his schedule.

Choreographer Christopher Scott and the associate choreographers would “teach him in his dressing room and so on and so forth,” the two-time Grammy winner recalled.

Pointing to her friend and costar, Grande added in her chat with PEOPLE, “I just feel so thankful to be present and in my body during all of this very special work and celebrating it with the most brilliant, incredible artists around me.”

Wicked will be released in two parts, with the first in theaters now.