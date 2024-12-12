Jonathan Bailey: I’m gay, but I would raise a baby with a woman

Jonathan Bailey says he wants children but has too much on his plate to start a family at the moment - Vogue

Jonathan Bailey has revealed that he would consider raising a baby with a woman, despite being openly gay.

The Olivier award-winning star of Wicked and Bridgerton, 36, said that he was currently reading books on adoption but had too much on his plate to start a family at the moment.

Speaking to British Vogue about fatherhood, he said: “Yes, it’s such a privilege for a man, but I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now. I want to make sure I’m going to be present; I’m reading books on adoption.”

He added: “I might co-parent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man.”

Bailey, who rose to fame after starring in Netflix’s popular Regency romp Bridgerton, has previously discussed how his role as the eligible straight bachelor led him to become “hyper-aware” of his sexuality.

“I was hyperaware of the complexities and nuances of how I felt about myself being a gay man, let alone a gay actor, and suddenly finding success in playing a straight part and talking about that,” he said in an interview in November.

Jonathan Bailey, pictured in a stage show, says his sexuality was a gradual realisation that he first disclosed in his 20s - Ben Weller

The stage and screen actor has now told Vogue that his sexuality was more of a gradual realisation, only coming out as gay to his family and close friends in his early 20s after a two-year relationship with a girl.

He said: “It’s interesting with the binary, where you’re perceived to be either this or that.

“That’s how I saw it at the time, but there are so many nuances to it. My experience of that relationship was not that I was in the shadows. She remains one of my best friends.”

“I think other people understood my sexuality before I was even aware of it,” he added.

He has recently become a patron for the charity Just Like Us, which supports young LGBTQ+ people to “thrive” in school and beyond, and admitted he is aware that challenges still exist.

‘Heckles are now outweighed by smiles’

“I’ve always been a confident hand-holder in relationships, [but] I had a boyfriend who wasn’t experienced at holding hands in public. We got heckled in London.”

“But that kind of behaviour is now outweighed by the smiles you get,” he added.

The cover of the next British Vogue magazine, which will published in January 2025 - Ben Weller

Bailey has most recently starred as the male lead, Prince Fiyero, in the blockbuster screen adaptation of the musical Wicked and will next year star alongside Scarlett Johansson in the next installment of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Meanwhile, in February he will return to play a Shakespearean role on stage in director Nicholas Hytner’s production of Richard II.

“People talk about fame and Bridgerton, but the one moment where I really thought I’d made it was when Nicholas cast me as Cassio 10 years ago,” Bailey explained.

He added: “He gave me the biggest break. He’s been an incredible mentor. With Richard II, I am returning not just to a play, but to a theatre director.

“He’s seen me freak out in the rehearsal room. He’s seen me sobbing.”

See the full feature in the January issue of British Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands from Dec 17.