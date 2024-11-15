Jonathan Bailey Says He 'Will Always Pop Back and Say Hello' as Long as “Bridgerton” Goes on

Bailey revealed he'll be "reunited with the family next week" as he returns to London to film season 4, which Luke Thompson's Benedict Bridgerton is leading

NICK BRIGGS/NETFLIX Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in 'Bridgerton'

The ton has no need to worry: Jonathan Bailey has no plans on leaving Anthony Bridgerton in his rearview mirror.

Bailey, who has starred as the Viscount in Bridgerton since its 2020 premiere, confirmed during a Nov. 14 interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he's returning to the show for season 4, which is currently filming.

"Going back for Christmas," he told Seth Meyers as he revealed he's headed back to set and will be "reunited with the family next week actually."

Bailey said Bridgerton never gets boring because "it changes every year — well, every two years," referring to the fact that each season focuses on a different sibling from the titular family. He led the show's second season — alongside Simone Ashley as his love interest, Kate Sharma — after Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page led season 1.

Liam Daniel/Netflix Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in 'Bridgerton' season 3

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan took the reigns for season 3, which premiered earlier this year, and now, Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, is gearing up to lead the show's fourth season alongside his newly-announced love interest who will be played by Yerin Ha.

"What an amazing thing to be a part of," Bailey said of the show. "There's going to be lots of space for new people to come in and Luke and Yerin are gonna be great, so I'll always pop back and say hello."

On Good Morning America in August, the Wicked star said his longtime costar Thompson will "be stunning” as the lead for season 4, as he praised his character as "the beating heart of the family.”

"The thing about Bridgerton, which is so brilliant, is that there’s so many different ways you can fall in love as humans and that’s what this show will explore," he said. "Obviously, being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”



Liam Daniel/Netflix Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in 'Bridgerton' season 2

Filming for season 4 began in London in September, and Thompson told Netflix's Tudum that the series will explore "the struggle between a proper old-school fairy tale — the romance of it — and the actual reality of the world."

“I get really excited by how many unexpected twists you’ll get in Season 4," Thompson said, teasing, that a "big" twist he "can mention is this one masquerade ball."



Seasons 1-3 of Bridgerton, and its spinoff, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, can be streamed on Netflix.

