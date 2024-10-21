Jonathan Knight found guilty on multiple counts in Kason Guyton murder trial
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman while she was working at a Walmart in the city's west end. Police said they were called to the store Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. local time and found the woman dead. Investigators are now trying to determine how the employee died and working closely with the provincial Labour Department and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner, police said in a news release Monday.Police have not said whether they believe the circu
Critics mocked the former president over his unusual campaign appearance.
A Durham police officer has been charged by the service's professional standards unit after allegedly failing to provide medical assistance to a person in distress. While attending a call for service in March, the officer failed to render medical assistance or first aid to a person in medical distress, according to a Durham Regional Police Service news release on Monday. "The person was left in the care of a family member who later sought medical assistance," the release said. They were taken to
Cameron Reilly and Daniel Woodley had fights in two Scunthorpe pubs involving a machete, police say.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Susan Smith will be up for parole next month, nearly 30 years after she was convicted of rolling her car into a South Carolina lake and drowning her two sons who were strapped in their car seats.
York police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in his driveway in Markham on Saturday evening. Officers responded to a weapons call near 14th Avenue and McCowan Road around 6:30 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in his driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Partheepan Panchalingam, 44, of Markham. The victim is known to police, Const. Lisa Moskalu
A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Toronto's west end last month after being wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. On Sept. 6, Toronto police said Stacey Downey, 36, of Toronto, was wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of Triston McNally, 37. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue W. and Times Road around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 1 for a report of a shooting.When officers arrived, they found McNally with gun
Members of the “Central Park Five” sued former President Donald Trump on Monday over “false and defamatory” statements they allege he made about their 1989 case during a presidential debate last month.
Though he is provided with a straw mat, Matthew says he prefers to sleep on the concrete floor of his cell in the maximum-security wing of Singapore’s Changi Prison.
"Most people don't say excuse me — they just shove you out of the way. I don't plan on going back..."
A convicted drug dealer faces up to 20 years in prison for smashing his cell phone at Kennedy Airport after FBI agents who seized it with a warrant handed it back to him so he could call his wife. Julian Gonzalez, who beat a Manhattan federal drug dealing case in 2016 after a witness vanished, had his luck run out Friday when a federal jury in Brooklyn found him guilty of attempted obstruction ...
The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
An Oregon man has been found guilty on kidnapping, sex crimes, and weapons charges after allegedly holding a woman captive in a makeshift dungeon in his garage.
Benjamin Glaze, 26, was allegedly in possession of 700 images and videos of child sexual abuse material, per police
Incredible Tiny Homes told PEOPLE they gifted the man and his seven dogs an “Incred-I-Box" — a tiny home worth $18,000
The mother of a woman who was repeatedly raped until she died said she is glad he has faced justice.
Two people from Pierce County were killed.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police, prosecutors and forensic examiners in the northern Mexico state of Sinaloa all conspired to cover up the killing of an opponent of the ruling-party state governor, using a blood-stained truck found at the crime scene, federal prosecutors said Sunday.
A man who turned himself in to police after an Amber Alert was issued in Saskatchewan earlier this week will not face charges in that incident, RCMP say.RCMP issued an Amber Alert about a suspected abduction case Thursday afternoon, after getting a report that a five-day-old baby had been taken from a home on Montreal Lake Cree Nation. The alert was quickly cancelled when the infant was found safe.Police said the man they were looking for was the child's father. He turned himself in at the Big R
Calgary police have laid charges against a 42-year-old Calgary man for stabbing a Calgary Transit peace officer late Friday evening.At approximately 9:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the Chinook CTrain Station after reports that a Calgary Transit peace officer had been stabbed.According to a statement released by Calgary police on Sunday, the stabbing occurred after two peace officers approached an unknown man who was observed to be consuming alcohol in a nearby bus shelter. The man bec