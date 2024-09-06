Jonathan Knight Reacts to Sexiest Handy Man Nomination: "What Is Going On?"

Jonathan Knight Reacts to Sexiest Handy Man Nomination: "What Is Going On?"

Jonathan Knight has spent decades in the spotlight, as a member of New Kids on the Block and star of HGTV show Farmhouse Fixer. Still, the celebrity seems to be embarrassed by a recent bit of attention he's gotten.

People released their nominations for their annual Sexiest Man Alive roundup. This year, there are 15 fan-voted categories, from sexiest podcaster to sexiest long-married star to sexiest dog dad. While we'd be happy to debate any of these lists, one category in particular caught our eye: Sexiest Handy Man.

Jonathan Knight/Instagram

The list includes famous faces from HGTV, including Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, Rock the Block host Ty Pennington, Fixer Upper star Chip Gaines, and Jonathan Knight. Jon's husband, Harley Rodriguez, also took note of the list and shared it on his Instagram story, writing, "Please vote for my hot 'handy man!'" He drew a red heart around Jon's picture.

Jon also took to his Instagram account to share the news, although he seemed a bit shocked! He wrote, "What is going on? Me? Noooooo!"

Scott Legato - Getty Images

Now, we'd be hard-pressed to pick a favorite among these stars, but we're on Harley's side here (and we're sure legions of fans of Farmhouse Fixer and NKOTB would agree): Jon is a worthy candidate!

Voting closes on September 20, so we'll have to wait to see which handy man takes home the prize! According to the poll, you can vote as many times as you like before the deadline.

You Might Also Like