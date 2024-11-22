Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend asks to drop defamation, assault lawsuit against him

Jonathan Majors and his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, are putting an end to their legal battle.

According to a stipulation of voluntary dismissal filed in New York federal court, obtained by USA TODAY on Thursday, the two have asked a judge to dismiss all of Jabbari's defamation and assault claims against the 35-year-old "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star with prejudice, meaning she cannot file another lawsuit on the matter.

"Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. As a result of her commitment to justice, the lawsuit that she filed against Jonathan Majors has been favorably settled. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high," Jabarri's lawyer Brittany Henderson said in a statement Friday to USA TODAY.

A reason for the joint dismissal request was not given. USA TODAY also reached out to lawyers for Majors for comment.

In March, Jabbari sued Majors for allegedly abusing her and embarking on an "extensive media campaign" to destroy her reputation. In the lawsuit, she accused Majors of battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution, alleging he was physically abusive throughout their relationship.

Jonathan Majors attends the 2024 Ebony Power 100 List at Nya Studios on Nov. 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

In December 2023, following a two-week trial, a six-person jury in New York found Majors guilty of assaulting Jabbari. He was convicted on one misdemeanor assault charge and one harassment violation.

During his April sentencing, Majors avoided jail time and instead was ordered to 52 weeks of therapy for domestic violence programming in Los Angeles.

At the center of the trial was a March 2023 incident in the backseat of a car, in which Jabbari alleged Majors broke her finger while trying to pry a phone out of her hand, twisted her arm behind her back and struck her.

The "Creed III" actor had pleaded not guilty to the charges and has maintained his innocence. He's expressed his desire to direct "his time and energy fully toward his family and his art," his lawyer told USA TODAY earlier this year.

Majors, who was dropped by Marvel following his conviction, is set to star in Martin Villeneuve's upcoming horror film, "Merciless."

Earlier this month, he and Meagan Good announced their engagement more than a year after they sparked dating rumors with her attendance during his trial.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety for themselves and their children.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend drops assault lawsuit against him