Jonathan Majors Praises Girlfriend Meagan Good During Awards Speech: 'You Carried Me So Many Nights'

The actor took home the perseverance award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, June 21

Arnold Turner/Getty Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21, 2024

Jonathan Majors shared his appreciation for Meagan Good while accepting his latest award this weekend.

The Creed III actor, 34, took home the perseverance award at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on Friday, June 21, when he gave a speech thanking the likes of Will Smith, Tyler Perry, Whoopi Goldberg, his mother and later, Good, 42.

"Meagan, I love you with all my strength, with all my heart, I love you," Majors said at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, after recognizing the "mentorship, love and investment of so many people."

"You done carried me so so so, so many nights," he added of the actress. "I love you. Through the fire."

Arnold Turner/Getty Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21, 2024

Elsewhere in Majors' speech, the Marvel star discussed the importance of having to "persevere through injustice," as he discussed the "sadness, hurt" and "surprise" he felt when he was arrested in March 2023.

He was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment in his December 2023 trial for a domestic incident involving former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. The actor was sentenced to one year of an "in person batterers" intervention program in Los Angeles in April.



"I'll say this, there will be moments in your life where things get dark, and I mean, dark, really dark, and I've seen that darkness in myself," Majors said during his speech. "I've sat in that pitch black, and what I've learned is that we catch a glimpse of light, you run as hard and as fast as you can towards it."

Majors also said the trophy he was presented with represented "a command to be there for others and to help them win and if their trials come."

Arnold Turner/Getty Jonathan Majors attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards on June 21, 2024

Earlier this month, both Majors and Good attended their first major red carpet event together since his sentencing, when they stepped out at the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards on June 3. They were first romantically linked in May 2023.

The duo then attended the Frederick Douglass Awards days later, when they spoke with PEOPLE about how they're supporting each other. "Presence," Majors said, which Good reiterated.

"Being present with life. It's an interesting thing, life. We have to be present in the moment, right now," she said, before adding that she's learned to "just dance no matter what. Rather it's raining, rather it's shining no matter what."

"This is a moment in life that we never ever get back. We never get this day, we never get this time. We get this in a minute, making everything worth it," Good continued.



