Jonathan Majors sentencing suddenly postponed after assault conviction: Live

Jonathan Majors’ sentencing hearing was reportedly postponed on Tuesday after the actor had been scheduled to appear in court to hear his penalties following a jury conviction in December in his domestic assault case.

According to PIX11 News, prosecutors said the sentencing would not be happening on Tuesday.

The former Marvel star, 34, was found guilty on counts of third-degree assault and harassment in December. The jury acquitted him of one count of assault and one count of aggravated harassment.

He is facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison.

Officials arrested Majors in March 2023 when Ms Jabbari accused him of slapping her and throwing her into a car.

Following his conviction, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudry said, “It is clear that the jury did not believe Grace Jabbari’s story of what happened in the SUV because they found that Mr Majors did not intentionally cause any injuries to her”.

Ms Jabbari’s legal team, welcomed the verdict saying they were “grateful to the jurors and the Judge for their attention and patience, and to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and support”.

Both Marvel and the Walt Disney Corporation have terminated their association with Majors.

The former Marvel actor’s sentencing has reportedly been postponed after he was scheduled to appear in court at 9am Tuesday to hear his penalties following a December criminal conviction in his domestic assault case.

His ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari previously accused him of twisting her arm and striking her. He was arrested in connection with the altercation in March.

UPDATE: The actor's sentencing was postponed, prosecutors said. — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 6, 2024

Jonathan Majors speaks out ahead of sentencing

When stopped on the street by a TMZ cameraperson last month, Majors was asked how he’s been holding up since his conviction.

“God is good. God is great.” Majors responded, while smiling and holding a dog.

The cameraperson continued: “How do you keep positive and stuff during all this?”

He responded, “Prayer, faith.”

When asked if the actor plans to continue acting, he responded, “I think that’s enough for now” and walked away.

Watch the exchange below:

What did officials say after Jonathan Majors verdict?

“At the Manhattan DA’s Office, we are committed to centering survivors in all our work,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement following the verdict. “The evidence presented throughout this trial illustrated a cycle of psychological and emotional abuse, and escalating patterns of coercion far too common across the many intimate partner violence cases we see each and every day.”

NEW: Jonathan Majors was just found guilty by a Manhattan Criminal Court jury of Assault in the 3rd Degree and Harassment in the 2nd Degree. Read the statement from D.A. Bragg below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/572r2qBzD8 — Alvin Bragg (@ManhattanDA) December 18, 2023

Jonathan Majors facing up to a year

On Tuesday, the former Marvel actor will be sentenced after a jury convicted him of one count of third-degree assault and one count of harassment. The actor is facing up to a year in prison.

Mr Majors’ trial lasted three-weeks. During most of it, the actor attended court with his actress girlfriend Meagan Good. He frequently was seen with a bible on his desk.

On Tuesday Jonathan Majors will learn his sentence, after being convicted of assaulting his ex-girfriend Grace Jabbari in December.

But what comes net for the disgraced actor, who was on the verge of Hollywood greatness?

The Jonathan Majors assault trial is hauntingly similar to Depp v Heard

On 18 December, former-Marvel star Jonathan Majors was convicted on two counts — one count of assault in the third degree and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Throughout the trial, social media users repeatedly insisted that Majors was innocent; there was even a hashtag called #FreeJonathanMajors under which users posted their support for the actor.

The Independent’s Kelly Rissman looks at the similarities between the trial and that of fellow A-lister Johnny Depp, which played out in 2022.

Everything ex-Marvel actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped from

Jonathan Majors was on the verge of stratospheric Hollywood success before he was convicted of assault late last year.

The actor had been teed up to play the villainous Kang the Conqueror in the latest spate of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. After being found guilty of the charges Majors was dropped from multiple projects.

The Independent’s Tom Murray lists those losses:

Jonathan Majors, accompanied by girlfriend Meagan Good, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on 14 December

Recap: Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari

In December last year, Marvel star Jonathan Majors was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Ahead of his sentencing on Tuesday, here’s a look back at the conviction and the details of the case:

