Jonathan Ross criticised over Cillian Murphy error during Oscars show

Jonathan Ross has been criticised for a mistake he made during his 2024 Oscars coverage.

ITV broadcast the ceremony, also known as the Academy Awards, live, but when the American broadcast cut to commercials, the UK feed cut to a London studio where Ross and some guests discussed the proceedings.

At one point, Ross was talking about the Best Actor nominations with guests Ben Bailey Smith, Fay Ripley, Richard Armitage, and Yinka Bokinni, which is where he made the unfortunate error of calling Cillian Murphy a "British actor".

Viewers were not impressed by the mistake, with many sharing gifs of the actor looking unimpressed, while others went further, such as claiming that Murphy would "be so fuming".

"Some things never change!" bemoaned one Twitter/X user, while another said, "Who has ever thought Cillian Murphy was British?? LMAO, Jonathan Ross is off his rocker."

One person even went so far as to call the error "an absolutely disgraceful comment" and said that ITV should sack him.

Murphy himself has famously been quick to correct people who have called him British rather than Irish, such as in this interview clip.

Although he got the nationality wrong, Ross's prediction that Murphy could win Best Actor did come to pass, as the star followed up his BAFTA, SAG, and Golden Globes wins by nabbing an Oscar.

"Thank you so much to every single crew member, every single cast member on Oppenheimer, you guys carried me through. All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys. Truly," he said when accepting his prize.

"I'm a very proud Irish man standing here right now," he added, before dedicating his award to "the peacemakers everywhere."

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan also won his first ever Oscar for the film.

Oppenheimer is available to rent or buy now from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more in the UK.





