Jonathan Scott Teases Brother Drew Over Extravagant Wedding Ahead of His Own Nuptials to Zooey Deschanel

"Drew went insanely big," Jonathan said of his sibling's 2018 wedding in Italy, where he and wife Linda Phan hosted more than 300 guests

Mathew Tsang/WireImage Drew Scott (left) and Jonathan Scott

As identical twin brothers and costars of Property Brothers, Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott share a lot in common — just not their views on weddings.

During a joint appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, June 4, Jonathan playfully ribbed his sibling about his extravagant nuptials to wife Linda Phan.

"Drew went insanely big — to the point where the resort couldn't handle the people," Jonathan said of his brother's 2018 wedding, which took place at La Piazza del Borgo in Puglia, Italy, with more than 300 guests in attendance.

"I heard the number of people, and I had a panic attack," host Kelly Clarkson exclaimed, clutching her hand to her chest.

Drew quickly cut in to defend himself. "We got married in Puglia in Italy, and we were told by all the experts and a wedding planner that like a tenth of the people you invite will come that far for the wedding. So we invited 350 [people] and 310 showed up, so..." he said, prompting the audience to collectively gasp.

Clarkson, 42, joked, "You are very liked and loved, sir," to which Drew quipped in reply, "Apparently I paid them well, yeah."

Drew admitted that he and Phan — who are currently expecting their second child together — found the massive guest list a bit overwhelming on the big day.

"I'm okay with things being busy and a lot happening, but my wife is not," he told Clarkson. "And so we realized that it would have been better to have more 'us' moments. It was very memorable and we loved it, but it was big."

Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup for National Geographic/Shutterstock Linda Phan (left) and Drew Scott

Still, Jonathan wasn't ready to let his brother off the hook just yet, as he continued to tease him, pointing out that not only was Drew's wedding over-the-top, but he had a camera crew in tow on his big day.

"I'm getting changed and a camera crew comes in, and finally I was like, 'Stop following me everywhere!' " Jonathan recalled, jokingly adding, "Real, authentic."

As for his own upcoming nuptials to his actress fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan told Clarkson the couple plans to take a very different tack and keep things "nice and intimate."

"We just want to have a kick-ass party with people we love," he shared.

Jonathan previously told PEOPLE last month that he and Deschanel, 44 — who announced their engagement in August 2023 — are actually planning multiple small celebrations for their wedding.

“We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones,” he said at the time. “And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Zooey Deschanel (left) and Jonathan Scott

He shared that after the first, smaller ceremony takes place, the pair will host a second bash. “We will probably throw another party just for friends here locally,” the HGTV star said, referring to their home base of Los Angeles.



While Jonathan and the New Girl star are in sync about most of the details surrounding their wedding vision, there is one particular thing that has them at odds. Back in March, Jonathan told Entertainment Tonight that he plans to wear a kilt when he ties the knot in honor of his Scottish heritage.

While he said Deschanel is cool with the wardrobe choice, it's what's underneath that has her a bit concerned.

"I have to decide, am I gonna go traditional or am I gonna wear something under it? I don't know," he pondered, leading Deschanel to jokingly respond: "I hope you wear something under it!"

