JonBenét Ramsey Miniseries Fills Its Title Role — See Who Else Is Joining the Paramount+ Cast

Paramount+’s JonBenét Ramsey miniseries has found its leading little lady.

Young actress Emily Mitchell — who has appeared in episodes of Ghosts and What We Do in the Shadows, and recent films including Priscilla — will fill the title role in JonBenét Ramsey, an upcoming limited series chronicling 6-year-old Ramsey’s tragic murder in 1996.

More from TVLine

Ordered to series earlier this month, JonBenét Ramsey (a working title) “follows the Ramsey family before and after the tragedy as they go through the painful loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by a media frenzy that caused this case to captivate an entire nation,” reads the official logline. “At the heart of the series, it is the story of [JonBenét’s parents] Patsy and John Ramsey, exploring the unbreakable partnership of these two complex people — as husband and wife, as mother and father — who had committed themselves and their children to building the narrative of a perfect, privileged life, only to have it destroyed one Christmas night in 1996.”

In addition to Mitchell as the young beauty queen, the project has also added Garrett Hedlund (Tulsa King) as seasoned detective Steve Thomas; Alison Pill (Star Trek: Picard) as Colorado police detective Linda Arndt; and Owen Teague (The Stand) as tabloid reporter Jeff Shapiro.

They join previously announced stars Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen, who will play Ramsey’s parents, as well as Shea Whigham (Gaslit) and Will Patton (Outer Range), respectively playing District Attorney Alex Hunter and law enforcement official Lou Smith.

Production on the eight-episode miniseries is slated to begin soon in Calgary, Canada.

Best of TVLine

Sign up for TVLine's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.